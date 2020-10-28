Last year, Juice WRLD lost his life following a drug overdose and two months later, Pop Smoke was murdered during a home invasion. The loss of two young, talented artists devastated their loved ones and fans, but their art is a staple that continues to bring music lovers together worldwide. At Tuesday (October 27) evening's BET Hip Hop Awards, the network paid tribute to both artists as collaborators and friends of the rappers came together to remember the late stars. Cordae, G Herbo, and Lil Bibby spoke and the life and music of Chicago's Juice WRLD while Quavo performed in honor of New York's Pop Smoke.

"That was really my brother. That was somebody I can have like, real life, genuine conversations with," said Cordae of Juice. Lil Bibby mentioned how transparent Juice WRLD was about his flaws. "That's why he got the love that he did," he said. G Herbo added, "What he left was enough to stay with us for a lifetime." BET also honored 5th Ward Webbie, A$AP Snacks, Fred The Godson, and Malik B.

The "Shake The Room" and "Aim For The Moon" tribute for Pop Smoke opened with Quavo in an all-white room before it moved to a digital space where BET showcased videos and images of Pop. Check out both clips below and let us know what you think about these two tributes.