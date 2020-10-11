Juice WRLD's mom, Carmella Wallace, has announced a new website for the organization Live Free 999 Fund, in honor of World Mental Health Day. Additionally, Wallace penned an open letter regarding the loss of her son.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The Organization, as explained by its mission statement, “support programs that provide preventative measures and positive avenues to address mental health challenges and substance dependency.”

“Jarad and I often had frank discussions about his struggles with addiction, anxiety and depression,” Wallace writes in her open letter. “I think he felt comfortable being honest with me because I never judged him. I recognized that what Jarad was dealing with was a disease and I know he truly wanted to be free from the demons that tormented him. As a parent, I believed early on and supported Jarad having access to counseling. I encouraged him to always share his feelings.

“I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love following the loss of my son. His loving spirit which is communicated through his music has touched so many people. I launched Live Free 999 so that perhaps his death could mean something for other mothers whose sons and daughters are dealing with the same kinds of issues that my son struggled with.”

Check out the new website for Live Free 999 here.

