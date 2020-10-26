Child Versions Of Pop Smoke & Quavo Star In "Aim For The Moon"

Pop Smoke's estate releases the lavish video for "Aim For The Moon" with Quavo.

Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon has been one of the best-selling albums of the year, returning to #1 on the Billboard 200 three months after its release. Though Pop may no longer be with us, his fans have been celebrating the late Brooklyn artist through his music all year, looking forward to every single thing that his estate drops.

Two weeks ago, Steven Victor and Pop's team released the video for "Diana" with King Combs and Calboy. Today, they're coming through with yet another music video, releasing "Aim For The Moon" with Quavo.

The song is a favorite from the album, kicking things off following the introduction and getting us ready for a masterpiece of an album. For the video, a child actor portrays Pop Smoke, wearing his signature shades, a blue durag, and more. The little boy lives inside a gigantic mansion, being served a silver platter of hamburgers, obviously packaged with a blue wrap. The child version of Quavo, also wearing his iced-out frames, joins him at the estate, pulling up in a "WOOOOO" license plated-Rolls Royce. The two enjoy the day, counting money and going for a joyride together.

Watch the new music video above for "Aim For The Moon". Rest in peace to Pop Smoke.