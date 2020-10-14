Pop Smoke's Video For "Diana" With King Combs & Calboy Is Here

Pop Smoke's estate releases the music video for "Diana" with King Combs and Calboy.

With Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon expected to reclaim the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart, it was only right for Pop Smoke's estate to offload yet another music video from the project.

At the beginning of this year, Pop Smoke was tragically murdered in Los Angeles after his address was posted online. His killers are awaiting trial, and his murder was one of the worst moments in recent hip-hop history. With his posthumous album executive produced by 50 Cent, the Brooklyn rapper has become one of the shining stars of 2020, with all of his fans heartbroken over yet another artist that was taken away from us before he had time to achieve all he was set out to do.

"Diana" was a runaway hit from the album, consisting of Pop's link-up with King Combs. Later on, a remix was released on the deluxe edition with Calboy and, today, Pop's estate has released the official music video for the song.

The video shows footage of Pop recording the song in the studio, as well as him celebrating with his team. In other shots, Calboy and King Combs chill in the street together and ogle over a beautiful woman walking by them.

Watch the video above.