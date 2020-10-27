BET Hip Hop Awards 2020
- GramLil Baby Is Too Busy "Getting Millions" So He "Ain't Trippin About Awards"It was suggested by fans that the rapper felt snubbed by the "BET Hip Hop Awards."By Erika Marie
- TVErykah Badu, Teyana Taylor, H.E.R., & Brandy Link For "Ladies First" CypherEach artist spit rhymes over the beat to Brandy's classic '90s jam, "I Wanna Be Down."By Erika Marie
- MusicPop Smoke & Juice WRLD Receive Tributes At "BET Hip Hop Awards"Cordae, Lil Bibby, G Herbo, and Quavo honored two artists the world lost too soon.By Erika Marie
- MusicRapsody, Jack Harlow, Chika, Polo G, Flo Milli & More Light Up "Hip Hop Awards" CyphersWho do you think stood out between the two BET cyphers for 2020?By Erika Marie
- MusicBig Sean Performs "Body Language" With Jhené Aiko & Ty Dolla $ign At "Hip Hop Awards"Sean and Jhené shared flirty moments during their intimate BET performance.By Erika Marie