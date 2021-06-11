The countdown has begun for Polo G. In just a few hours, the New York rapper will share his anticipated Hall of Fame album, and it arrives stacked with a star-studded list of features. DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, and Pop Smoke are just a handful of additions that helped round out the record, but the Barbz are especially excited to hear Polo and Nicki Minaj tear things up on "For the Love of New York."

Nicki even lent her platform to help promote Hall of Fame, changing her social media bios to include pre-order links to Polo's album. He responded by calling her a "real one" for the nod, and his girlfriend and mother of his child Crystal gave a bit of insight into how the collaboration came about.

"Im not saying this to brag or for cool points," Crystal tweeted earlier today (June 10). "But when I heard for the love of New York Polo asked me who should he put on there and I immediately said 'nicki' he gave me that look like 'naw I don’t think she’ll do it' I kept saying yes she will! He asked everybody for days and my answer stayed at yes she will."

Weeks later, Polo G got the news that Nicki laid the verse for "For the Love of New York." Crystal said she never doubted that he could land the feature because "his talent hasn’t been seen in years!"

"If you ask me he could’ve been apart of YMCB [crying laughing emoji[fire emoji] but on top of her being my favorite rapper she was also from New York so it made nothing sense," she added. "Overall I’m so proud of him! Comparing his work ethic and skills from then to now he definitely evolved and grew as an artist [red heart emoji[fireemoji]."

"HOF at midnight don’t sleep you’ll regret it." Check out Crystal's tweets below.



