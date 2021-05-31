Coi Leray took to Twitter to vent after a clip of a crowd reaction from one of her recent shows went viral. The performance took place in Houston for their Memorial Day celebrations. The crowd can be seen standing still and looking unamused by Coi in the clip, as she goes hard on stage. "The love use to outweigh the hate but now the hate outweigh the love and it’s slowing destroying me,” Coi tweeted in response to the clip. "Feel like ya'll tryna kill me. That's why I stay outta the way gotta make sure I keep my distance."

Polo G and Nicki Minaj noticed Coi's distress, and responded to her tweets. "That’s always how it b when u 1st come in Compared to when u really blow u gotta block that shit out & keep goin crazy u got itð¤ð¯ð¯," tweeted Polo G.

"Don’t do that. Chin up," responded Nicki. "Always remember this, when black ppl not fkn w|you #TheyWillBoo,” Minaj wrote. “Those ppl were on their feet. That means they may not have known the song, but they were interested in getting to know more— so they were observing u. Charge it to the game & move on”