Chicago rapper Polo G is releasing his third studio album Hall Of Fame next week. While he hasn't historically included a ton of guest appearances on his last two albums, this time around, the 22-year-old budding superstar wanted to bring out the big dogs, collaborating with a dozen artists that could very well join him in the Hall-of-Fame when it's all said and done.

Polo G is setting out to prove himself as one of the best rappers of all time with this next album. While that will be a tough task for him to complete, given the fact that this is only his third album, he's starting off strong by unveiling the star-studded tracklist for Hall Of Fame.

"I usually Don’t Even Tap in For Features But This Time around I’m like fuck it I went & Gat sum hard ass records W All of my personal Favorite Artist & Future Hall Of Famers in my book," wrote Capalot on Instagram.

The new album will feature songs with The Kid LAROI, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, up-and-coming artist Scorey, G Herbo, Rod Wave, DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Nicki Minaj, the late Pop Smoke, and Fivio Foreign.

"June 11th We Gone Turn Up & Take Ova Fasho," he added to conclude his caption, reminding fans of his release date.

Do you think Polo G could have one of the best albums of the entire year? Take a look at the tracklist below.