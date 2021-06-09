Friday marks a big day for the Hip-Hop community and the music industry, in general. Similar to the exciting J. Cole and Nicki Minaj double-header in May, two of the biggest acts in music will be releasing brand new music this week. This Friday, Migos will be dropping their long-awaited and crucial fourth studio album Culture III, and Polo G will be sharing his "RAPSTAR"-led album Hall of Fame.

As the loaded and extremely competitive release date approaches, Polo G has blessed the 'gram with a blazing new snippet from his forthcoming album.

In the snippet, Polo sounds like he's in his sonic element as he raps, "Stepping on they necks in a designer shoe/Ugh, ugh, I got jet lag/And that new coupe it go vroom, yeah that 'vette fast/Took off like rockets toward the moon/keep them checks cashed."

Fans of the Chicago rapper can expect to hear this recently teased song, as well as 19 other tracks, when Hall of Fame hits DSPs. As previously reported, Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, Kid Laroi, G Herbo, Rod Wave, Young Thug, Pop Smoke, and several other big-name artists are set to appear on the album as well.

Polo G's long-awaited album "Hall of Fame" is set to finally arrive on DSPs on Friday. Are you looking forward to the new track that he's been teasing online or is there another song on the tracklist that has piqued your interest?