Juice WRLD's first posthumous album Legends Never Die is expected to make a huge impact on the Billboard 200 album chart, debuting at #1 and earning one of the biggest first weeks in sales of the entire year. The late 21-year-old rapper has been praised as one of the greatest songwriters of his generation, contributing to Chicago's ever-present rap bubble. Polo G is featured on the new album, which must mean the world to the star. He got a new tattoo on his arm as a tribute to Juice, showing it off on IG.



Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Polo G is included on "Hate The Other Side," which is one of the standouts from Legends Never Die. Also working together on the song "Flex," which was on Polo's album The GOAT, the two were building some strong chemistry in the studio before Juice passed away.

Making sure he always brings the hitmaker around with him, Polo G showed big love with a huge new tattoo on his upper bicep. The ink was done by Phor from Black Ink Crew. It shows the world with a juice straw up top and the numbers "999" on display.

"Still see my grandmas I still see my guyzzz," wrote the rapper on his Instagram Stories.

Polo G was not alone in getting a Juice WRLD tribute tattoo this month. Halsey also showed off some ink that she had gotten done on her hand, keeping the "999" emblem close to her.

What do you think of Polo's ink?