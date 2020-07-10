Juice WRLD's Highly-Anticipated Posthumous Album "Legends Never Die" Has Arrived

Almost exactly seven months after Juice WRLD passed away, we've received his highly-anticipated posthumous album. The rising talent died at just 21-years-old, and since that time his friends, family, and team have done their best to preserve his memory and build upon his legacy. There were rumors that Juice WRLD had over 2,000 songs in his vault at the time of his death, and with careful execution, we've been gifted with Legends Never Die.

"The album shines a light on the collaborators that meant so much to Juice and deeply impacted his musical process....We hope this album brings some reprieve to everyone during these unsettling times," his estate reportedly shared in a statement. We've already received singles like "Life's a Mess" featuring Halsey and "Come & Go" with Marshmello. Other additional vocals include artists like Trippie Redd, The Kid LAROI, and Polo G. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Anxiety - Intro

2. Conversations

3. Titanic

4. Bad Energy

5. Righteous

6. Blood on My Jeans

7. Tell Me U Luv Me with Trippie Redd

8. Hate The Other Side with Marshmello ft. Polo G & The Kid Laroi

9. Get THrough It - Interlude

10. Life's a Mess ft. Halsey

11. Come & Go with Marshmello

12. I Want It

13. Fighting Demons

14. Wishing Well

15. Screw Juice

16. Up Up And Away

17. The Man, The Myth, The Legend - Interlude

18. Stay High

19. Can't Die

20. Man Of The Year

21. Juice WRLD Speaks From Heaven - Outro