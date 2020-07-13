It's been a bittersweet past few weeks with the release of two posthumous albums. Pop Smoke's Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon dropped at the top of July and just a week later, Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die arrived. Sales projections for the latter hit over the weekend with an expected 400K to 440K moved in the first week. Forecasters said that if it hit the higher-end of the projections, it would be sitting right behind The Weeknd for the largest debut of the year.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Image

The latest update on the sales projection of Legends Never Die predicts that Juice WRLD is now on pace to have the biggest sales debut of 2020, surpassing The Weeknd's 444K units. HDD revealed the album is now pushing 450K to 475K in the first week. Clearly, Juice WRLD fans. On top of this, it seems like a guarantee that he'll have the biggest streaming week of the year as well, beating Lil Uzi Vert's 376M on-demand streams in the first week of the release of Eternal Atake.

In related news, a deluxe edition of the album has been confirmed. Lil Bibby took to Twitter where he said that he'd make it happen with suggestions from the fans for the bonus tracks if they went crazy with the first week sales. The fans upheld their end of the bargain.

[Via]