Halsey penned a sweet message about the late Juice WRLD on Instagram prior to the release of their new collab, "Life's A Mess," which serves as the lead single off his upcoming posthumous album, Legends Never Die. In her tribute post, Halsey included a snippet of the song along with a photo of her new tattoo that reads "Life's A Mess."

"Juice was one of the greatest people I have ever known, and one of the most brilliant artists we will ever live to witness. A true genius who had lyric and melody spilling out of him without any second thought or hesitation. And a beautiful soul who believed in spreading love and creating a community for people to feel less alone. It means everything to me that I could be a part of this album. I cried the first time that I heard it. With all the love in my heart, #lljw."

Next to the song's title, Halsey also had Juice's signature "999" symbol inked. Juice has explained in the past that "999" serves as an inversion of the Satanic symbol, "666," or “the mark of the beast." “999 represents taking whatever ill, whatever bad situation, whatever struggle you’re going through and turning it into something positive to push yourself forward,” he said.

Legends Never Die is set to be released this Friday, July 10th. His team officially announced the 15-track posthumous album on his social media channels, indicating that it would "best represent the music Juice was in the process of creating" prior to his tragic death last December at the age of 21. "The album shines a light on the collaborators that meant so much to Juice and deeply impacted his musical process," the statement reads. "Juice dedicated his music to his fans and, now more than ever, we hope this album brings some reprieve to everyone during these unsettling times. Please join us in celebrating Juice's life by enjoying this album. Juice's legacy will live forever; LEGENDS NEVER DIE!"

