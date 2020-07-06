The passing of Juice WRLD is still a hard pill to swallow. At a young age, he was showing so much potential to becoming one of the biggest artists in the world. He had all the talent in the world as a rapper and vocalist that was showed so much versatility in a short amount of time. As his friends, family, and team have kept fans updated on the status of his posthumous album, a release date has finally been announced.

Earlier today, Juice WRLD's team formally announced the release date for his forthcoming project, Legends Never Die with a heartbreaking clip of the young rapper delivering a quick on-camera freestyle. "You gotta admit yourself/ You need some help/ I gotta admit myself/ I'm on these drugs/ I feel like I can't save myself," he raps in the clip. The project will arrive this Friday, July 10th.

Over the past few months, Lil Bibby and Juice WRLD's team have been rolling out new singles off of the project along with greenlighting a few posthumous features. In April, Juice WRLD's "Righteous" finally hit streaming services and a little over a month later, his collaboration with Trippie Redd, "Tell Me U Luv Me" was also released.

