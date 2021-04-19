Chicago rapper Polo G has officially debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his latest single "RAPSTAR." He was projected to land at the top spot at the end of last week and Billboard has released the final tally, confirming that Polo G has his first-ever #1 record.

This is a tremendous accomplishment for the 22-year-old artist, who did this without the help of a high-profile feature. Polo's new song speaks about his newfound fame and wealth over a catchy ukelele-driven beat. It's slated to appear on his upcoming album, presumably titled Hall Of Fame. The song beats out Lil Nas X's "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," which remains at #2 on the chart. It also had a better week than Silk Sonic's "Leave The Door Open," Justin Bieber's "Peaches," and the debuting "Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat and SZA.

Polo is proud of his latest accomplishment, saying this on Instagram: "It’s Crazy I really Manifested this sh*t. I got a long list of goals imma b scratchin off just this year alone...Only 52 ppl ever debuted @ #1 on the billboard hot 100 & I’m part of that group U can’t tell me I ain’t chosen I done really beat the odds fr From A Place where n***as like me b the 1st to die who woulda thought I’ll go #1....thank y’all Mann. I can’t stress that enough Ik I work hard asf & y’all work just as hard supporting me We gone keep goin up fr REAL #rapstar Album comin sooooonnnnnnn #Halloffame."

Congratulations are in order for Polo G, who officially has his biggest song ever. Listen to "RAPSTAR" below and let us know if you think it'll stay at #1 for a while.

In the song's lyrics, the Chicago rapper refers to himself as "Tupac rebirthed," which has prompted a discussion of sorts about his place in the game. With this debut on the Billboard Hot 100, it's clear that Polo's confidence isn't for nothing.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images