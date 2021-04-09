mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Polo G Is Living Life Like A "RAPSTAR"

Alex Zidel
April 09, 2021 09:10
RAPSTAR
Polo G

Polo G releases his new single and music video "RAPSTAR".


One of Chicago's finest rap talents, Polo G continues his prolific run with the release of his new single and music video "RAPSTAR".

The 22-year-old rapper is pushing toward superstardom, gaining a lot of respect over the years with his full-length efforts THE GOAT and Die A Legend. Since releasing "Pop Out" with Lil Tjay, the two then-buzzing stars have grown substantially with Polo taking a more lyrical approach to his art. Priding himself on never delivering a weak verse, Capalot has been switching up his delivery ever-so-slightly during this current era, pushing for a more aggressive sound in previous single releases. With "RAPSTAR", he's back to the same style we know and love him for.

The ukelele-based trap beat was produced by Einer Bankz and Synco, with Polo rapping about his success as a wealthy young artist in the chorus. 

This track is a highlight from Polo's recently-released material, and it's expected to appear on the rapper's upcoming album Hall Of Fame. Stay tuned for more new music from Polo G.

Quotable Lyrics:

They say I'm Pac rebirthed, never put out a weak verse
Homicides when we lurk, I'ma step 'til my feet hurt
Weren't puttin' them streets first
White tees turned burgundy t-shirts
Lookin' for somethin' real, he stuck in a deep search
Anxiety killin' me, I just want to leave Earth
When they ask if I'm okay, it just make everything seem worse

Polo G
