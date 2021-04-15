Chicago artist Polo G is making major waves this year, and even the Die A Legend artist knows it. He recently bought his mother her dream house and deemed himself the rebirthed Tupac, and last weekend, Polo G returned with his third single of 2021, a new introspective solo cut titled "RAPSTAR."

Wells, nearly a week after the release of his new single, it appears that Polo G may be a "RAPSTAR" after all.

According to Our Generation Music, early projections are showing that Polo G's latest single "RAPSTAR" will likely debut atop the Billboard Hot 100. From top to bottom, the current five songs resting at the apex of the chart are Silk Sonic's "Leave The Door Open," Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Justin Bieber's Giveon and Daniel Caesar-assisted "Peaches," Cardi B's "Up," and Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License." To eclipse any of those records in the coming week would unarguably be a massive achievement for Polo G.

For the record, nearly one full week following the song's release, its music video has already notched 20 million views, so if his streaming numbers across other DSPs are anywhere near close to that awe-inspiring total, then perhaps "RAPSTAR" will land one of the top spots on the weekly Billboard chart after all.

Watch the music video for Polo G's latest single "RAPSTAR" below.