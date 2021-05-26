Chicago rapper Polo G has never had a shortage of confidence. After breaking onto the scene with "Pop Out" in 2019, the rapper released his debut studio album Die A Legend. He followed that up by making an even grander declaration, dropping his sophomore studio album The GOAT the following year. After achieving new heights to his success in 2021 with the release of his #1 record "Rapstar," the 22-year-old budding superstar has announced the release of his next album.

Arriving just over a year after his sophomore album's release, Polo G has officially announced that his upcoming album Hall Of Fame will be out on June 11. "My goals for Hall Of Fame was just to make sure that I can show my diversity as an artist, really like elevate my sound, for the people to hear something that I ain’t ever did before," explained the rapper in his announcement video.



Album cover via Columbia Records

The album will include the previously released songs "Rapstar" and "Gang Gang," which came out last week featuring Lil Wayne.

Polo G has been celebrated by hip-hop fans for his raw lyricism, his cool flows, and his effortless delivery. He will surely impress and reach a new level with Hall Of Fame. Do you think the young artist will deliver yet again? Stay tuned for more information on the tracklist in the coming weeks.