Currently, Polo G's Die A Legend project is occupying the Top Rap Albums chart at No. 1 after the project pushed another 29,000 equivalent album units in the weekend ending with June 20th.

It becomes only the fourth album this year to hit No. 1 on the chart without having debuted there, bringing Polo G into the company of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, who did so with Hoodie SZN, DJ Khaled (Father Of Asahd), and Nipsey Hussle (Victory Lap).

Die A Legend is the same effort that houses Polo G's breakout "Pop Out" single with Lil Tjay. That track itself spends its third week in the top 10 of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, moving from No. 7 to No. 9. It also slips down on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart 13-15 and 2-6 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart. Even with a 21% drop, the track was streamed 28.1 million times in the span of one week in the United States alone.

In radio, however, the track does get a boost of 32-27 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, cracking an audience of 6.7 million. You'll find it reaching a new peak on the Rap Airplay chart as well at No. 21 in addition to a No. 24 spot on the Rhythmic Songs chart