Polo G has earned his very first op 10 entry on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with the Lil Tjay-assisted "Pop Out" rising from No. 11 to No. 9.

Per usual, the jump is largely attributed to streaming with the track earning an 8 percent increase across platforms, earning 25.9 million streams in the week ending with June 16th. It also brings the song from No. 7 to No. 6 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart along with a boost of 9-7 on the Streaming Songs chart across all genres.

On the radio front, "Pop Out" rises 35-32 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart with 4.8 million in the audience, making for a 13 percent increase also improving on the Rhythmic Song airplay chart 37-35 due to a 17 percent increase in plays. On the Rap Airplay chart, a 14 percent increase leads "Pop Out" to No. 23.

The song's most significant move of the week comes with cracking the top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100, thereby removing Polo G from the Emerging Artists chart, a fine accomplishment as the Emerging Artist chart is reserved for artists who have not yet done so as a lead artist.

As for Lil Tjay, he rising on the Emerging Artists tally with a new peak of No. 13, vacating his previously-held slot of No.18