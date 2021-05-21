Polo G & Lil Wayne Keep It All The Way Real On "Gang Gang"

Old school meets new school on the new collaboration from Polo G and Lil Wayne. Weezy pops up more than once today (May 21) as he's also made an appearance on Birdman's "Stunnaman" with Roddy Ricch, and now on Polo G's "Gang Gang." Last month, Polo G celebrated his "RAPSTAR" single topping the charts, and while there was some confusion regarding Murda Beatz's involvement on the track, they seemed to have straightened away their differences.

Later, Polo G announced that his next album, Hall of Fame, was already complete, and if this is what we can expect from his forthcoming project, fans will certainly be pleased. Wayne, of course, lights things up with his additional bars, and we're excited to hear what he has in store for us next, as well. Stream "Gang Gang" and let us know your thoughts about this united front.

Quotable Lyrics

Young n*gga up now, 'member back then n*ggas clowned on me

Now from the Heaven gates only way a nigga lookin' down on me

Keep at least two hundred thou' on me, keep at least like thirty rounds on me

With my n*ggas 'til the wheels fall off, don't care if my ride on E

Gucci slides, Versace robes, palm trees, exotic hoes