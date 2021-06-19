On Friday, June 11th, super producer and artist Pi'erre Bourne dropped his new album The Life of Pi'erre 5. The album featured guest appearances from frequent collaborators Lil' Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti, but for the most part, the vocals were handled entirely by Bourne.

Multiple publications and figures within the music industry have weighed their opinion and gave their reviews of Bourne's latest project. Also weighing in is DJ Akademiks, who tends to keep an eye on the charts. On Friday, June 18th, Akademiks made a post in relation to The Life of Pi'erre 5, reporting the numbers for Pi'erre Bourne's latest LP.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The tweet reads "Pi'erre Bourne 'The Life of Pi'erre 5' sells 16K first week." He captioned the post, "He’s projected to do 16K currently. Final numbers come out on Sunday. Big W or Big L for #PierreBourne?"

Pi'erre Bourne's first installment of The Life Of Pi'erre was originally released as a mixtape in September of 2016. His solo studio debut, The Life Of Pi'erre 4, was released on June 21st, 2019; it also had a deluxe release the following year. Despite his many credits as a producer, the project actually had no features, surprising given how many talented artists he's connected with throughout the years. In addition to his own solo material, Bourne has produced tracks for other artists such as Travis Scott, Young Thug, Young Nudy, and Juice WRLD.

What did you think of Pi'erre Bourne's latest offering? Weigh in below!