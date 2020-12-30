It's been over a year and a half since Pi'erre Bourne released his debut studio album The Life of Pi'erre 4, and fans are impatiently waiting for it's follow up. The 27-year-old teased fans about The Life of Pi'erre 5 with subtle hints and revelations about features on the record recently, and in Q&A with fans this week, Bourne revealed that the lead single from the album, "Playstation," would arrive sometime in January. Not only that, but the rapper also claimed that Drake would be making an appearance on his forthcoming record.

This comes as a surprise considering TLOP4 didn't host any features at all, but maybe he's switching things up this time around. While the Drake mention did get his fans excited, some believe that the Drizzy mention shouldn't be taken seriously. Bourne also seemed to reveal his album release timeline when he hashtagged the word "March" in a tweet about 2021.

Bourne also told fans that "this sh*t sound crazy. I really figured out some sh*t," when it came to the sound of the album. When asked if Playboi Carti would be featured on a TLOP project, the rapper revealed that the Whole Lotta Red star never sent him his verse. Check out a few of his tweets below.