The Life of Pi'erre 5
- NumbersPi'erre Bourne's "Life Of Pi'erre 5" Sales Projections Are InThe sales projections for Pi'erre Bourne's latest album "The Life Of Pi'erre 5" have been revealed.By Kevin Quinitchett
- NewsPi'erre Bourne Brings Hypnotic Production & Laid Back Flows On "42"Pi'erre Bourne's production is on another level right now.By Alexander Cole
- NewsPi'erre Bourne & Playboi Carti Show Off Their Chemistry On "Switching Lanes"Pi'erre Bourne and Playboi Carti do their thing on "Switching Lanes."By Alexander Cole
- NewsPi'erre Bourne Releases New Album "The Life Of Pi'erre 5" Featuring Playboi Carti & Lil Uzi VertPi'erre Bourne returns with his highly-anticipated new album "The Life Of Pi'erre 5."By Alex Zidel
- MusicPi'erre Bourne Claims Drake Will Make An Appearance On "TLOP5"He had a Q&A session with fans and gave some insight on his forthcoming album.By Erika Marie