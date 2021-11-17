As of today, November 17, we are just one month away from the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

No Way Home, the third installment in the Tom Holland-led franchise, is likely going to be the most intense Spider-Man film yet, with Holland's failed attempt to separate his character, Peter Parker, from Parker's superhero secret identity creating a hole in the MCU's famed Multiverse. And after an official teaser trailer gave fans a very first look at the upcoming movie, and a new movie poster revealed which villain's from Spider-Man's past would be resurfacing, the official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally arrived.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Beginning with Parker lamenting on losing his "normal" life, and his failed attempt at casting a spell meant to make everyone forget that he was actually a superhero, the official trailer is a three-minute whirlwind through the Spider-Man universe. Parker's first enemy, The Green Goblin, makes an appearance. So do Electro, Doctor Octopus, and Sandman, all featured in previous Spider-Man films.

The trailer features lighter moments, with Parker and his girlfriend, MJ (played by Zendaya) making fun of Doc Oc's real name, and demanding that Strange say please before they do anything for him, but there is a sense that No Way Home will force Parker to make a decision that will dramatically alter his future as himself, and as Spider-Man.

Tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home are scheduled to go on sale November 29, and the film will arrive in theaters on December 17.

Check out the official trailer below and let us know if you'll be grabbing Spider-Man tickets down in the comments.

