Tom Holland will never live down the time he accidentally showed The Avengers: Infinity War on IG Live.

It feels like, at some point during every Spider-Man or Avengers movie rollout since that fateful broadcast in 2017, there has been a mention of Holland's mishap and how he has to be kept in the dark about specific movie details in order not to spoil them.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

But, just as Spider-Man evolved over the course of two Holland-led films, it sounds like he is finally back in the good graces of Marvel Studios.

Sitting down with Empire Online, Holland spoke about Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third installation in the Spider-Man series, and revealed the details of one of the cooler scenes from the upcoming film.

Explaining that he filmed, "one of the coolest scenes (he'd) ever shot," Holland set the scene for a conversation between his Peter Parker character, Parker's Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), and a mystery character.

"It’s four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it’s like to be a superhero, and it was amazing," Holland told Empire. "The other day we watched the scene, my brother and I, and our jaws were on the floor."

While any details from Spider-Man: No Way Home are more than welcome, there has been speculation about which mystery character will occupy that fourth chair.

Fans are clamoring for the possibility that either Tobey Maguire, the original Spider-man, or Andrew Garfield, The Amazing Spider-man, will make an appearance, and we will be blessed with generations of Spider-Men on screen at the same time, but Holland debunked any rumors of a Maguire or Garfield cameo back in February.

Most likely, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange is the mystery character. Strange was confirmed to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home when the film's trailer released in August, and based on the ends of Spider-Man: Far From Home and The Avengers: Endgame, none of the other big-name Avengers are likely to be at the table alongside Parker, Aunt May and Hogan.

We are a couple months away from Spider-Man: No Way Home hitting theaters on December 17, but little nuggets like the one Holland gave Empire are sure to start flowing soon, so keep it locked to HNHH for any and all Spider-Man updates.

