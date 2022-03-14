Pete Davidson is tired of his girlfriend's ex-husband bashing them in the media, finally taking a stand against Kanye West amidst the rapper's threats against himself and Kim Kardashian. For the last few weeks, Kanye has taken aim at the couple on social media with various posts, most recently going back-and-forth with the comedian over text messages and requesting Pete's presence at Sunday Service. The SNL star refused to meet for the cameras and, instead, offered to meet Ye at the Beverly Hills Hotel that afternoon. It's unclear if they ended up crossing paths on Sunday.

During the dramatic unraveling on social media, their alleged text messages were leaked, showing Pete getting angry with Ye for weeks of incessant insults on the internet. Before they asked to meet one another in private, Pete shared a photo with Ye after telling him that he's "in bed with your wife", throwing up a peace sign while laying down. Fans noticed that the actor seemingly got some new ink on his shoulder, which will only serve to further rub salt in Ye's wounds.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images



Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

According to the picture sent by Pete in the text message thread, he has "Kim" tattooed on his shoulder, meaning that things are pretty serious with the mother-of-four. Ye hasn't said anything about Pete's "Kim" tattoo but over the weekend, he did make a few comments about the comedian's tattoo of Hillary Clinton, using it to paint Pete as the bad guy to suit his narrative.

Check out Pete's "Kim" tattoo in the post below and let us know what you think of the feud between Kanye West and Pete Davidson in the comments.



