No more Mr. Nice Guy. It seems that Pete Davidson has had enough of Kanye West's endless berating and online bullying, and, seeing as he remains off social media, has asked a friend of his to share text messages between him and Kim Kardashian's ex that paint a better picture of all the drama that's been happening behind the scenes.

"Yo it's Skete," the alleged message from the comedian to the rapper began. "Can you please take a second and calm down? It's 8 AM and it don't gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f*cking lucky that she's your kid's mom."

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Staten Island-born performer went on to say that he's "not gonna let [Ye] treat [he and Kim] this way anymore," adding, "I'm done being quiet. Grow the f*ck up."

The 44-year-old shot back with a simple response – "Oh you using profanity. Where are you right now?" to which Davidson replied, "In bed with your wife," followed by a selfie of him shirtless, tongue out, lying amongst a pile of pillows. As you may already know, just a few days ago, Kardashian posted the first photos of her beau to social media, seemingly taking their relationship to the next level.

"Happy to see you're out the hospital and rehab," the Graduation hitmaker said to the selfie. "Same here. It's wonders what those places do when you go get help. You should try it," the Saturday Night Live cast member shot back.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Davidson then offered Ye a chance to "stop being a little internet bitch boy" and talk in person, seeing as he's in Los Angeles for the day. "You don't scare me, bro," Davidson assured the recording artist, who's been repeatedly attacking him in music videos for "Eazy" – a diss track partially aimed at his ex's new relationship.

"Your actions are so pussy and embarrassing. It's so sad to watch you ruin [your] legacy on the daily," the 28-year-old continued before West offered up an invitation to Sunday Service, which Davidson declined and instead suggested that they meet after Ye's performance and Saint West's game.

"I'll be at the BHH we can have food and talk it out in my room. Privately one on one. Man to man," he said. "What you are doing to your family is dangerous and going to scar them for life. Please handle these matters privately bro I beg you."

The "Jesus Walks" artist insisted that if Davidson wants to see him, he has to come to Sunday Service, but the New Yorker remained adamant that the issue should be handled in private. "You have no idea how nice I've been to you despite your actions towards me," he shared.

"I've stopped SNL from talking about or making fun of you, which they've wanted to do for months. I've stopped stand-up comedians from doing bits about you cause I don't want the father of my girls to look bad out there. I have your back even though you treat me like shit because I want everything to be smooth."

His rant ended with, "But if you continue to press me like you have for the past six months I'm gonna stop being nice." Check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on Kanye West and Pete Davidson's feud.



