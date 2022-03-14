Kanye West shared a conversation on Instagram, Sunday, showing him asking for the address of Pete Davidson's friend, who allegedly leaked text messages between the Donda rapper and Davidson. West also posted a video updating fans on his relationship with Kardashian and his difficulty getting in touch with his kids.

"What's this guys address," West asked with a screenshot of the Instagram profile, in a cropped text message conversation with an unknown contact.



Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The leaked text messages, which were allegedly shared by Saturday Night Live guest writer Dave Sirus, show Davidson bragging to West about being "in bed with your wife," and sending him a shirtless selfie.

In a separate video, West explains that people "want to see somebody meltdown" and that he wants to bring his kids to Sunday Service.

"The fact that I was praying online in a public format to see my children lets you know how diminished I have been as a father, that it can even get to that point," West says.

West and Davidson have been battling in the public eye for months, after the SNL star began dating Kardashian.

