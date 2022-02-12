Paul Wall, Nems, Termanology & Fly Anakin Get Busy On "No Tolerance"

With 20+ albums released during the duration of his career, Paul Wall has honed his craft into exactly what he desired for it to be. Hailing from Texas, his southern drawl has become his calling card, accentuating his delivery and presence on every beat he floats over. Paul Wall's variety is nothing to sneeze at, either. The diversity amongst syles in his instrumentation is notable, and Statik Selektah's canvas for "No Tolerance" is just another example of what he can deliver.

Rappers have the tendency to bring their A-game on Statik Selektah instrumentation. A highly respected and incredibly talented producer, Statik Selektah has been providing your favorite rappers with tracks for over 25 years. His catalog of collaborative efforts stretches from 2009 to 2021, and that list only includes those that he's considered a main artist on. Names like Freeway, Joey Bada$$, Freddie Gibbs, and Action Bronson are frequent collaborators in his discography, which signifies his beats serving as a home for real spitters.

"No Tolerance" features Nems, Termanology, and Fly Anakin, all more than talented lyricists in their own right. Disregarding a hook, Paul Wall and the gang flex a heavy hitting, nearly 4 minute long lyrical exercise. They have no tolerance for weak rappers, wasting money, or bullsh*t. This might serve as a single from a new project from any of the above artists, so we'll keep you updated on any news.

Tell us what you think of "No Tolerance" in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm going flawless, all permanent,

Known to turn heads like a tourniquet,

I turn ya b*tch, now she turning tricks,

I turned rich,

I told my son "Watch out, the game can get merciless"