Joey Bada$$ has been steadily proving that patience is a virtue -- with his most recent album having arrived in 2017, with the politically-charged All Amerikkkan's Bada$$. And while he has indeed been toying with the idea of dropping his next project, for the most part, the Badmon seems ready and willing to move at a methodical pace. Yet that doesn't mean he's sitting things out entirely -- in fact, he appears to have an absolutely monumental single in the stash, courtesy of Statik Selektah.

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter to break the news, Statik confirmed that he'd be uniting Joey Bada$$, Nas, and Gary Clark Jr on his brand new single "Keep It Moving," which is all set to arrive on October 16th. "Friday! First single off #thebalancingact = @nas x @joeybadass x @garyclarkjr #keepitmoving on all platforms," he confirms, alluding to his upcoming project The Balancing Act, which has yet to receive a proper release date.

Now, fans will likely remember that the project was originally detailed back in March, revealing a few hype-inducing guest appearances from Nas, Griselda, 2 Chainz, Dave East, Joey Bada$$, and Method Man. Though it's been months since that initial announcement, it would appear that good things come to those who wait -- case in point, the first-ever collaboration between Joey Bada$$ and Nas, complete with some gently weeping guitar from Gary Clark Jr. Are you excited to hear "Keep It Moving" this Friday?