Hip-hop fans have become accustomed to one thing from Statik Selektah, and that's quality. In fact, there are some who might even feel comfortable naming him one of the game's most consistent producers, having laced beats for Mac Miller, Royce Da 5'9", Action Bronson, Freddie Gibbs, KXNG Crooked, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Mick Jenkins and countless more. Now, it has been confirmed that Statik is gearing up to drop off a new full-length album called The Balancing Act, which arrives in partnership with Mass Appeal.

David Livingston/Getty Images

The project will be arriving this summer complete with features from Nas, Griselda, 2 Chainz, Dave East, Joey Bada$$, and Method Man. At this stage, he's still in the process of "rounding out the album," and that "it will get even more special." Speaking on the partnership, Statik opened up about his decision to link with Mass Appeal, citing their dedication to hip-hop culture as a deciding factor. "Mass Appeal and I have always seen eye to eye with how hip-hop should be represented, and this album is another chapter in that," he explained to Billboard.

As of now, there's no indication as to what the music will sound like, but his recent collaborative project with Paul Wall (Give Thanks, appropriately released on Thanksgiving) was strong across the board. And if not for anything, the idea of hearing some new bars from legends Method Man and Nas is enough to pique interest, especially if the old head energy runs strong. Look for The Balancing Act to arrive this summer, release date forthcoming.