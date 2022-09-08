The hip-hop community is still reeling in from the death of Pat Stay. The 36-year-old battle rapper was pronounced dead shortly after he was stabbed outside of the Yacht Club Social in Halifax, Nova Scotia. As police continue to investigate the crime, they've suggested that his murder wasn't the product of a random attack, CTV reports.



Real Sikh (L) and Pat Stay perform onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images.

Police said Stay was attacked around 12:30 a.m. on September 4th. When they arrived at the scene, the rapper was seriously injured and was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police said that they are currently looking into the death as a homicide but they've yet to determine a motive.

"At this point, it’s still the very early stages,” Halifax Regional Police Cst. John Macleod said. “We’re looking into all avenues to determine what it was that occurred that night. We are asking anyone that has information, or might have video, or photographs from the time or anywhere around the incident, to contact police to help us further this investigation.”

Stay earned respect through the battle rap circuit in both Canada and the U.S. Artists like Eminem, Drake, Royce Da 5'9", and others paid tribute after the news of his untimely passing.

We'll continue to keep you posted on any more updates surrounding the death of Pat Stay.

[Via]