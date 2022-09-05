A GoFundMe launched in support of Pat Stay's family has raised $85,000 to help pay for the late rapper's funeral expenses. The renowned battle rapper was killed in a stabbing that occurred in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Sunday.

“We are setting up this fund to help raise money for our fallen brothers family,” a description for the GoFundMe explains. “He has been taken from the world far too soon and many will be devastated forever. Pat Stay was a very honorable man who was on his way to a bright future. Our heart hurts for his family and friends at this time so we hope to help ease some of the pain by ensuring his family has help through this process.”

The campaign has seen contributions from over 1,000 people and has a goal of $100,000.

After news of Stay's death made it way to social media, there came an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow rappers alike. Eminem went as far as to label Stay one of the greatest of all time.

“Hip Hop lost one of the best battlers of all time," Eminem wrote on Twitter, Sunday night. "RIP @patstay … KINGS NEVER DIE!!”

Police have yet to arrest any suspects in Stay's killing and the incident is under investigation.

