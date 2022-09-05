Eminem paid tribute to the late Pat Stay on Twitter, Sunday night, calling him one of the greatest of all time. The legendary battle-rapper was stabbed to death in Fairfax, Nova Scotia, earlier in the day.

“Hip Hop lost one of the best battlers of all time," Eminem wrote. "RIP @patstay … KINGS NEVER DIE!!”



The stabbing occurred at 12:36 AM on the 1600 block of Lower Water Street, according to reports. Stay was then taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at just 36 years old. While Halifax Regional Police hadn't publicly identified Stay as the victim of the stabbing, his brother, Peter, came forward to confirm his passing to CBS News.

Police did not provide any information about what may have led to the stabbing nor whether there were any witnesses. An investigation is ongoing.

Stay had recently defended Eminem, amid his feud with The Game. Commenting on the latter's diss track, “The Black Slim Shady,” Stay wrote on social media: “I gotta say, as a fan losangelesconfidential its been hard to watch you desperately begging for @eminem attention trying to battle him. Trust me, I respect the hunger, but once you start that whole ‘he only blew up because he’s white’ type sh*t it comes off more hater-ish than competitive.”

Check out Eminem's tweet in honor of Stay below.

