Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion are in the fairly early stages of their relationship but they've got a lot of love for one another. Making their red carpet debut a few days ago at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Pardi and Megan showed off their growing bond in the midst of Stalli's social media hiatus. The rapper has been enjoying her Hot Girl Summer in the arms of her man, taking a break from music before jumping back into the thick of it. She's been taking time to vedge with Pardi, who recently sang the rapper's praises on Twitter.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

After posting about his upcoming performances at Rolling Loud, Pardison Fontaine made sure to let the world know that Megan is taken, locking her down and promising her fans that he's taking good care of her.

"I really love my girl," he wrote on Thursday. "I know n***as who be iffy on they girl ... that shit gotta be asss."

In recent weeks, Pardi and Megan haven't been out and about nearly as often as they were when they first confirmed their relationship. They've been laying low and enjoying each other's company after initially causing some controversy when they linked up.

Take a look at some of their pictures below. Do you think they make a cute couple?