Now that the cat is out of the bag, be prepared to hear much more about the romance between rappers Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion. For a little over a month, rumors about these two have slinked through social media as fans have attempted to piece together their Instagram Stories and posts. However, it wasn't until a troubling video surfaced during Megan's recent birthday celebrations surfaced that almost forced the two to confirm their relationship.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

In the clip, Paridson is heard yelling for Megan to get out of a room with her friends, and after her fans took to social media to call him out for being aggressive, Megan came forward to speak kindly about her boyfriend. "I don't be liking some of the stuff on the internet," said Megan, referring to the birthday controversy. "People don't know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi[son Fontaine]. 'Cause he is so calm and so sweet and very, you know. That's my boo. And I really like him!"

Pardison showed love to his lady over on his Instagram page as he shared how he recently lavished attention on her. He pulled out all of the stops by surprising her with a private jet filled with flowers and even hosted a dinner where the custom "Pardi with a Hottie" menu. These two are the new Rap couple on the scene, so check out Pardi's post below.