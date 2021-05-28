The Golden State has just about returned to "normal" after a yearlong quarantine now that vaccinations are plenty. Disneyland will soon begin letting in non-California residents in a little over two weeks and venues throughout the state are dusting off their microphones as they move from virtual concerts to in-person shows. Festivals are excited to get back into the swing of things, as well, and on Thursday (May 27), Rolling Loud California shared its new dates and lineup.

On the heels of announcing Rolling Loud Miami, production has shared that RLC will take place from December 10th to the 12th at the NOS Event Center in San Bernandino. They aren't playing around with the lineup this year, either, because they're returning with headliners Kid Cudi, J. Cole, and Future, with special appearances by Chris Brown and Young Thug who will be performing their joint album Slime & B.

Also on the roster are artists like Wiz Khalifa, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Polo G, Rod Wave, Lil Tjay, Jack Harlow, Ski Mask The Slump God, Pooh Shiesty, Coi Leray, 42 Dugg, Morray, $NOT, Latto, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, Omen, Cozz, Drakeo The Ruler, Blxst, Kalan.FrFr, and Bino Rideaux. Presale tickets will be available on June 1st at 12 pm PST.

Check out the stacked lineup below and let us know if you'll be copping tickets.