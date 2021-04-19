It's been a tough go, but all signs point to the return of music festivals in the United States Of America. And while it's entirely possible that further delays will derail the best-laid plans, for all intents and purposes Rolling Loud Miami appears to be rolling full steam ahead following a recent delay. In fact, the upcoming festival has officially unveiled its lineup for the three-day festival, which is set to take place on the weekend of July 23-25 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Headliners for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively include A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone. In addition, the festival is also bringing out artists like Lil Baby, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Rick Ross, Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Curren$y, Ski Mask The Slump God, Kodak Black, Gunna, Swae Lee, Lil Durk, Nav, Polo G, Chief Keef, Coi Leray, Wale, Rod Wave, Gucci Mane, Jack Harlow, Lil Tjay, Tyga, Dave East, Mulatto, Young Nudy, Pooh Shiesty, Benny The Butcher, Moneybagg Yo, Morray, special guest Bobby Shmurda, and many more.

For the full lineup and day-by-day breakdown, check out Rolling Loud's official event flyer courtesy of Instagram below. If you're interested in attending the event, tickets are set to go on sale this coming Friday, April 23rd, at Rolling Loud's official website right here. It should be noted that Rolling Loud will be honoring all the tickets from last year's delayed 2020 event, and providing complete refunds to those unable to attend.

What do you make of the official lineup for Rolling Loud Miami?