Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most polarizing artists in the world. Ever since her rise to fame, the Houston-bred rapper's popularity has been split evenly between fans and haters. After what happened last summer with Tory Lanez, the public became even more divided about the superstar. As one of the biggest women in rap, Megan garners a lot of attention for anything she does.



Erik Voake/Getty Images

She recently revealed to the world that she's dating someone, which would mark her first public relationship since breaking up with Moneybagg Yo a while ago. After doing some scooping, fans theorized that she could be getting romantic with Pardison Fontaine, a rapper known for writing some of Cardi B's biggest hits. While Pardi and Meg haven't confirmed that they're dating, the internet is already tearing them apart, especially after a video seemingly showed them getting into an altercation on her birthday.

The biggest headlines surrounding Megan Thee Stallion this week pertain to the video that allegedly shows the rapper and her "new boo" getting into an argument on Instagram Live. The clip does not show Megan's face, but the rapper is allegedly heard yelling. Some have pointed out that Pardison Fontaine can also be heard yelling about Megan, who was seemingly in the washroom.

Megan began trending for the video, and it didn't take long for Pardison to get dragged through the mud on Twitter. Check out more of what people have been saying below.