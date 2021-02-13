The gossip about Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine has received new life after the pair surfaced on Instagram. Last month, fans of both artists took to social media to share their theories about whether the two rappers were canoodling behind the scenes, and the rumors were fueled by internet sleuths who believed that Fontaine purchased a few high-end gifts for the Houston hottie.

Pardi was photographed wearing a face mask in January from Megan Thee Stallion's Fashion Nova collection while carrying several Chanel bags. Later, Megan took to her Instagram to show off her Chanel purchase, leaving many to read between the lines. Neither has confirmed or denied the rumors of romance, but today (February 12), they had a playful exchange on one of Fontaine's posts.

The rapper uploaded a video of himself shirtless and Meg slid in his comments and wrote, "Body ody [crying laughing emoji]." Pardi was quick to respond by saying, "You look how Lamborghinis drive !!!," while including car and eyeball emojis with his message. Fans have expressed that they would support a Megan and Pardi union, but only time will tell if its true. Check out the post below.