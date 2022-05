OVO Sound Radio Season 4 Episode 9 Shows Love To Future, Justin Bieber & More

OVO Sound Radio's latest drop-off features music from Future, EST Gee, Nardo Wick, Lil Gotit, and many more of your favourite artists.

This weekend, Oliver kicked things off with "LIKE ME" (which also landed a spot on our weekly Fire Emoji playlist update), and followed it with "Never Scared" featuring EST DeMike and "Krazy Krazy."

Other artists featured by the first performer include Justin Bieber, Roy Woods, Digga D, Hotboii, and Headie One, just to name a few.

Roger was up next, kicking off his set with another Hendrix track – "AFFILIATED" featuring Lil Durk – followed by Icewear Vezzo's "Sick" and 26AR's "Can't Slip."

Check out the full tracklist and Soundcloud episode below.

Tracklist:

Oliver Set

Future - LIKE ME (feat. 42 Dugg & Lil Baby

EST Gee - Never Scared (feat. EST DeMike))

Nardo Wick - Krazy Krazy

Lil Gotit - Helicopters (feat. Lil Double 0)

Lil Baby - Frozen

Southside & Future - Hold That Heat (feat. Travis Scott

Future - I'M DAT N****

Future - I'M ON ONE (feat. Drake)

Justin Bieber - Honest (feat. Don Toliver

Future - WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems)

Future - BACK TO THE BASICS

Roy Woods - Insecure

Marksman - Visa

Skeng - London

Skillibeng - Smoke Session

Kalash - Grimey (feat. Skillibeng)

Digga D & Hotboii - Rambo

Jnr Choi - To The Moon (feat. Fivio Foreign, M24, Sam Tompkins, Russ Millions & G Herbo)

Sfera Ebbasta & Rvssian - Easy (feat. Fivio Foreign)

Rondodasosa - Sturdy

Headie One - Came In The Scene

Smiley - Rush Hour Freestyle

Future - 712PM

Roger Set