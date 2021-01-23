Cardi Bis often known for leaving little to the imagination, frequently stepping out in outfits that flaunt her voluptuous curves and artful tattoos. On Friday night, however, Cardi wore a dress with husband Offset in Beverly Hills that left fans questioning. The dress was almost entirely see-through in the front and back aside from the shoulders and cap sleeves, showing off that the “WAP” rapper was wearing nothing but a thong underneath. Offset wore a much more casual outfit, walking alongside Cardi in a white button-up, brown pants, and white Nike Air Force 1’s.

Designer Pierre-Louis Auvray created the garment, who is known for his unique, futuristic designs and see-through fabrics. He reposted Cardi’s photo of her in the dress, alongside the caption, “Cosmic energy @iamcardib styled by @kollincarter thank you.” Cardi’s stylist, Kollin Carter, is famous for putting her in unique pieces, but he was certainly excited by this particular dress. He posted a paparazzi photo of the couple alongside the caption, “this brand will be carried in @benjicarlisle showroom soon! Can’t wait to see what other major pieces he will have!”

Pierre-Louis Auvray currently has fans flooding his comments saying they found him from Cardi’s post, so it’s safe to say we will probably be seeing more celebs flaunting his innovative designs soon.