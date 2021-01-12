Though it initially suffered from a healthy dose of Migos-fatigue upon its release in January 2019, Offset's debut solo album Father Of 4 was an enjoyable listen that probably deserves revisitation. And since its been a reasonably decent chunk of time since the Migos gang have come through with an album -- their most recent, Culture 2, landed at the beginning of 2018 -- it's actually starting to feel like some new music from the Atlanta trio would be most welcome. Patience is a virtue as they say, and Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff have been patient indeed.

Ser Baffo/Getty Images

While it's unclear as to whether or not the recently-retitled Migos album (FKA Culture 3) will be coming anytime soon, we do know a little bit about what can be expected -- read up on everything we know about the project right here. Now, Offset has once again kicked up further hype with a promising new snippet, though it's unclear as to whether he's previewing new Migos music or something from his own solo catalog.

In the clip, as captured by Our Generation Music, Offset can be seen in his fabled room of sneakers, blasting a new horn-driven banger that finds him spitting rapid-fire bars with his signature flow. Though it's a little difficult to make out some of his lines, given that the audio quality isn't as clear as a studio recording, it sounds we'll be getting a healthy mix of humor and hard-hitting flexes throughout this one. "He stankin', somebody shitted," he spits. "He a demon at heart, so he with it / he gon' pop till the percocet kill him / gotta pay me five mill that's the minimum."

Check out the snippet below, and sound off if you're excited to see some new music from the Migos camp.