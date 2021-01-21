Cardi B has been enjoying a slew of good news in the latter half of quarantine. Following the release of her unforgettable Megan thee Stallion assisted single "WAP," the Bronx rapper has gone on to score her first starring role in Paramount's upcoming comedy Assisted Living, as well as launching her own Facebook Watch series Cardi Tries. In the midst of it all, the 28-year-old mom still manages to find time to look good on the 'gram, something the former social media personality has been dedicated to for some time now. In her most recent sexy Instagram post, Cardi is flaunting her impressive hip whining skills in a seductive clip.

In a post shared Wednesday night (January 20th), the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker donned wavy luscious black tresses while leaving very little to the imagination in a teeny-white tank top and black undies. While singing along to a reggaeton song, Cardi treated fans to a sultry hip whining number, showing off skills she likely acquired during her tenure as a dancer.

"@redbull cut the check," one user joked, referencing the Red Bull can in the far background of Cardi's video. She has already managed to rack up more than 11 million views on the video in the 12 hours it has been up, so it's safe to say people enjoyed the performance from the rapper.

"I’m ready to go home," she captioned the post with a suggestive emoji. Never one to shy away from sexual conversations, she has always been vocal about her and her husband Offset's intimacy.

The Migos rapper recently previewed a promising new track after taking a pause from making new music.