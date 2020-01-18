Cardi B debuted her second Paris Fashion Week look on Friday, and the rapper has decided to continue keeping her face concealed for the event. She already rocked a mask look on day one of PFW, and it looks like she's keeping with a similar theme with her latest outfit. Cardi shared a video of herself decked out in a rubber, floor-length dress covered in keychains and other trinkets. The Marine Serre gown covers almost every inch of Cardi except for her eyes, lips, fingers, and calves. Cardi paired the masked dress with a matching bag, a black beret, and some exceptionally long red nails.

She also posted some photos of herself and husband Offset, who is also in Paris to celebrate his collaboration with designer Chaz A Jordan. on Instagram, where they can be seen admiring the works of French artist, Richard Orlinski at his gallery. In the caption, Cardi wrote, "Loving @richardorlinski pieces ❤️ 🇫🇷."

Richard shared a photo of Cardi and Offset at his show on his own Instagram, as well. "So cool to have you at my gallery in Paris yesterday. You rock 🔥🔥 @iamcardib @offsetyrn," he wrote in the caption.

Alogn with her obvious affinity for the fashion world, Cardi has also recently expressed that she might be interested in getting into politics, despite some public doubts about her capabilities. Her political aspirations have already been co-signed by Bernie Sanders and Omarosa.