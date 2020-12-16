Cardi B and Offset have been turning up for the Migos rapper's birthday party. Last night, the pair had a massive Belly-themed birthday party that include their close friends, family, and peers in the rap game. They did it big, as you'd expect but perhaps, not safe. Despite being recently criticized for their decision to host a massive family gathering for Thanksgiving, the celebration of Offset's 29th birthday appeared to also lack any sort of social distancing measures, per PageSix.

Plenty of people took notice that the couple, along with their friends, weren't complying with any sort of social distancing measure or mask-wearing. Mind you, they are rich as fuck, hence why they can throw a Belly themed birthday party, so there's an incredibly high chance that there was rapid testing available on-site before people were allowed inside of the venue.

Not everyone was moving as liberally through the crowd maskless, tough. Porsha Williams was among a group of people who donned fashion masks upon their arrival. Takeoff, too, was taking preventative measures before heading to the birthday party. Their efforts didn't go unnoticed, either.

We can only hope that Cardi B and Offset were making sure that everyone at the event was COVID-free. The last thing they need is to be doing is hosting a super spreader event, especially if Offset has no intention of taking the vaccine.