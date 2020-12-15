maskless
- Antics50 Cent Hosts Raging Super Bowl Party With Hundreds Of Maskless PeopleThe rap veteran hosted a COVID-oblivious party Friday night. By Madusa S.
- GramMulatto Draws Heavy Criticism Following Maskless Birthday PartyNumerous fans were upset that Mulatto hosted a maskless party in the middle of a pandemic.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsOffset & Cardi B Criticized For Maskless Birthday PartyAs friends and family gathered to celebrate Offset's birthday, fans quickly noticed that hardly anyone was rocking a mask. By Aron A.