After letting the world know earlier today what she's got in store for Offset later tonight for his birthday, Cardi B decided to give him yet another birthday shoutout that's a little more G-rated and gets more to the point of how happy she currently is in the relationship.



Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

"Happy birthday Hubs," she wrote as a caption on her Instagram, following up by adding, "I wish you many more.I wish you more positivity,wisdom,health and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart." As we've all notice by now, their relationship in the past year alone has been through many ups and down, ranging from cheating allegations to divorce proceedings and many other mishaps in between. However, things seem to be on the up and up for hip-hop's favorite collaborating couple, and Cardi even feels it too. She finished her caption of love by adding, "Thank you soo much for helping me these past months getting my business in line(somebody gotta be the mean 1ð ) Iâ¤ï¸u .Lets turn it up tonight !!" How they decide to celebrate is up to them, be we just hope it doesn't involve too many people seeing as we're still in the trenches of a pandemic. After getting roasted for having a big Thanksgiving this year, Cardi & 'Set should probably just keep it lowkey tonight. We're sure they'll be having a "lit" night regardless.

Peep Cardi B's love note to Offset for his 29th birthday below, and try not to hate too hard down below in the comments if you're salty about reading yet another article about their relationship: