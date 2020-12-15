Offset has seemingly wanted a brand-new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ for a while because, when his wife Cardi B presented him with the gold-plated car for his birthday, he got so excited that he started laying down the strokes in front of all of his friends.

The rapper turned 29-years-old this weekend, celebrating low-key with his wife at home before they stepped out for a night with friends. The celebration was complete with a half-million-dollar gift from Bardi, who dropped major racks on a rare new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ for her man. The flashy whip fits Set's style perfectly, and he was so excited to receive the present that he got a little frisky in front of everyone surrounding him.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Walking her husband out to the new car, Cardi B covered up Offset's eyes with her hand before finally allowing him to see his new vehicle, which is when he went completely nuts. The rapper stood still, speechless for a second before walking up to it with a huge smile on his face. He let out an excited scream before getting situated in front of the car and laying down some strokes, getting in the front seat and checking everything out.

"SVJ MY BODY Thank you bae @iamcardib," wrote Offset on Instagram.

Clearly, Offset was feeling his birthday gift. Quite the... original reaction.

Happy birthday, Set!